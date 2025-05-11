Slammers Drop Series Finale in Extras against Boomers

JOLIET, IL - After back-to-back dominant pitching performances, the Slammers' arms faltered at the worst possible time - extra innings. Two extra-inning home runs from Schaumburg (2-2) proved to be the difference in the rubber match, as Joliet (2-1) fell 7-2 for its first loss of the season.

Unlike the first two games of the series, the Slammers struck early. Brandon Heidal laced a two-run double in his first at-bat of the season to put Joliet on the board in the second inning.

But Schaumburg quickly responded in the fourth. Michael Gould ripped a double down the third baseline to tie the game at 2-2. Joliet's Aidan McEvoy limited the damage, striking out Tony Livermore and Sam Kuchinski to end the frame.

From there, it became a pitcher's duel. Schaumburg's Aaron Glickstein and Joliet's Nick Bautista and Jacob Morin kept the bats quiet on both sides through regulation.

In the eighth, a costly Joliet error allowed Schaumburg's Andrew Sojka to reach, but Morin came in clutch, retiring the next three batters to preserve the tie.

But Joliet's pitching fell apart in extras. Alec Craig and Anthony Calarco each crushed home runs over the right field wall, giving Schaumburg the edge and sealing Joliet's fate.

The Slammers will look to bounce back on Tuesday, May 13, as they welcome the Quebec Capitales for Education Day at Slammers Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 10:05 a.m.

