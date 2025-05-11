Boomers Explode to Win in Extras

May 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

JOLIET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers erupted for five runs in the top of the 10th inning to salvage a game from the Joliet Slammers by recording a 7-2 victory on the road Sunday afternoon.

Entering the 10th deadlocked at 2-2, Alec Craig led off with the first homer of the year by the Boomers, a two-run blast to put Schaumburg ahead. Christian Fedko followed with a double and scored on a laser homer from Anthony Calarco to push the advantage to 6-2. Michael Gould added an RBI triple later in the inning. The Boomers did not have an extra-base hit in the first two games of the series but finished with six on Sunday, including four in the 10th.

Joliet opened the scoring in the second when Brandon Heidal recorded a two-run double against newly signed starter Eric Turner. The Slammers struggled with runners in scoring position and could do nothing against three different Schaumburg relievers. Gould tied the game in the fourth with his first professional hit, a two-run double.

The bullpen threw 6.2 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit. Aaron Glickstein logged 3.2 scoreless, surrendering a hit to the first batter he faced and that was all. Cristhian Tortosa made his season debut with two scoreless, striking out three, and Mitch White finished out the win. Turner, inked to a contract before the game, worked 3.1 in his first pro start. The offense finished with 10 hits. Gould, Calarco and Bren Spillane all notched a pair.

The Boomers (2-2) take Monday off before beginning a split three-game series with the Windy City ThunderBolts at 10:35am on Tuesday. All three games in the series will be morning affairs with the Wednesday game taking place in Schaumburg. RHP Dylan Kirkeby is slated to make his professional debut on the mound in the Tuesday opener.







