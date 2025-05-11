ThunderBolts Come up Short in Bid for Sweep

May 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Washington Wild Things scored seven runs over the final three innings to pull away from the ThunderBolts Sunday afternoon as the Bolts came up short in their bid for a sweep with a 10-2 loss.

Washington (1-2) wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as Caleb McNeely led off the game with a double and Jeff Liquori followed with an RBI single.

The next inning, the Bolts (2-2) tied it up. Dakota Kotowski doubled and Winder Diaz continued a hot start to the season with an RBI single.

The game continued to go back and forth in the early innings as the Wild Things recaptured the lead in the fifth. Andrew Czech reached on an error and Ethan Wilder singled him in. Then the ThunderBolts re-tied it as Oscar Serratos walked and eventually scored on a Christian Kuzemka single.

The Wild Things took the lead for good in the fifth. Liquori reached on an error and scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-2.

The game remained tight into the late innings but the Windy City bullpen struggled with control and Washington took advantage. They drew five walks in the seventh inning, one in the eighth and four more in the eighth, ultimately scoring seven runs to pull away to a 10-2 final score.

Jake Carroll (1-0) pitched three shutout innings for the win and Bryce Hellgeth (0-1) was the tough-luck loser, allowing only one unearned run in three innings.

The ThunderBolts take Monday off before returning to the field on Tuesday morning as they begin a three-game series with the Schaumburg Boomers. Tuesday is the first of six morning School Day games at Ozinga Field this year. First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.