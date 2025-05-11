ValleyCats Rout Rox with Seven-Run Seventh

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (1-1) defeated the Brockton Rox (1-1) 12-2 on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium to split a truncated two-game series.

Tri-City began the scoring in the third. Dylan Broderick and Javeyan Williams singled against Heisell Baro. Oscar Campos ripped an RBI double. Jake Reinisch then walked to load the bases. Williams scored after Jimerson grounded into a double play. Afterward, Ian Walters plated Campos with an RBI knock to put the ValleyCats ahead, 3-0.

Brockton retaliated in the sixth. Jack-Thomas Wold reached on an error from Cam Jones. Derek Bender singled off Wes Albert and Hemmanuel Rosario walked to load the bases. Tyler Johnson drove in two with a single to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The ValleyCats responded with a seven-run seventh, highlighted by a solo home run from Campos. It was the first home run of the season for Tri-City.

The 'Cats added two more in the eighth. Walters worked a two-out walk against Chic DeGaetano. Josh Leslie was hit by a pitch before Josue Urdaneta brought in Walters. Cam Jones had an RBI groundout to score Leslie, which pulled Tri-City ahead, 12-2.

Easton Klein (1-0) earned the win. He turned in five scoreless frames, allowing three hits and three walks, while striking out five.

Baro (0-1) received the loss. He pitched six frames, yielding three runs on six hits, walking three, and walking three.

Tri-City heads to Pomona on Tuesday, May 13 th to begin a three-game set against the New York Boulders. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 12 | BROCKTON 2

W: Easton Klein (1-0)

L: Heisell Baro (0-1)

Time of Game: 2:48

