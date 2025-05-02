A Look Ahead at the Bird Dawgs Inaugural Season

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs are proud to introduce the voices and personalities who will bring energy, excitement, and entertainment to fans throughout their inaugural 2025 season at Historic Grainger Stadium.

Shane 'Sugar' Aube has been named the PA Announcer, Kristopher Dumschat will be the On-Field Emcee, and Spencer Pattison will serve as the Broadcaster.

Aube brings a lot of experience to his role as a sports announcer and host. He was the voice of the Down East Wood Ducks since 2023, adding his distinctive style to the ballpark experience. In addition to his work with the Wood Ducks, he is the voice of Wayne County American Legion Baseball and has served in various announcer roles for teams such as The University of Mount Olive, The Arendell Parrott Academy Patriots, and Goldsboro High School Cougar Football.

Dumschat joined the Down East Bird Dawgs in October 2024 as the team's Director of Marketing, Promotions & Fan Experience. He recently served as the On-Field Emcee during the 2024 season for the Holly Springs Salamanders, a baseball team in the Coastal Plain League, where he also provided support with communications needs such as video production, photography, graphic design, and promotional planning. During the offseason, Dumschat is a freelance emcee & host for community & charity functions, sporting events, corporate meetings, and more!

Pattison is originally from Denver, Colorado, and has always had a passion for sports. His first summer broadcasting in baseball, he was a Broadcast and Media Relations Intern for the Morehead City Marlins of the Coastal Plain League. Following the completion of the season, he moved to Dallas, Texas, where he broadcasted at the high school, college, and professional levels. In 2024, Pattison served as the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the inaugural season of the Sherman Shadowcats in the Mid-America League.

The Bird Dawgs are excited to welcome these talented professionals to the team and look forward to a memorable inaugural season at Historic Grainger Stadium.

