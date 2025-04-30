Down East Bird Dawgs and Superior Metal Structures & Concrete Announce Field Naming-Rights Deal at Historic Grainger Stadium

April 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs are excited to announce a field naming-rights agreement ahead of the inaugural 2025 season with Superior Metal Structures & Concrete.

Superior Metal Structures & Concrete was founded in May of 2013 by the Sanchez Brothers, who, after many years of building metal structures, decided to provide better service and product on their own. Based out of Beulaville, NC, they serve all of eastern North Carolina and continue to expand. The name of the field at Grainger Stadium will now be called the Superior Metal Structures & Concrete Field at Historic Grainger Stadium.

"We're proud to partner with a local, family-owned company like Superior Metal Structures & Concrete as we launch this exciting new chapter of baseball in Kinston," said Bird Dawgs Partner Bill Ellis "Their commitment to quality and community aligns perfectly with our vision for the Bird Dawgs and our fans at Historic Grainger Stadium."

The Down East Bird Dawgs are an exciting new addition to the baseball scene in Kinston, North Carolina. They are one of two expansion teams joining the Frontier League, an official MLB Partner League, and are set to debut in the 2025 season. With professional baseball in Kinston dating back to 1949, the Bird Dawgs are proud to continue the city's rich baseball tradition.

"We are happy to be partnering with the Down East Bird Dawgs at Historic Grainger Stadium over the next few years," said Frank Sanchez. "We take pride in supporting local organizations and being part of something that brings people together across the region."

Historic Grainger Stadium opened in 1949 and is located in Kinston, North Carolina. The stadium has a covered grandstand, a staggered outfield wall complete with local sponsor billboards, a few rows of field-level seats that stretch down the right-field line, and of course, Mother Earth Pavilion, a 10,000 square-foot, two-level outdoor bar, patio. Just installed in January 2025, Grainger Stadium has a brand-new state-of-the-art video board and the new Lenior Community College Third Base Patio area that replaced the old bleachers on the third base side!

"The City of Kinston is excited to see local business support our community and our new baseball team," said City Manager Rhonda Barwick. "As we prepare for our inaugural season, having local support like this means everything. We're excited to welcome fans to a stadium that reflects the pride and strength of our community."

"We are thrilled to welcome Superior Metal Structures as the official naming rights partner of our very own Down East Bird Dogs at Historic Grainger Stadium," said Mayor Don Hardy. "This partnership marks a bold new chapter for baseball in Kinston, where community pride, local business, and America's favorite pastime come together. Let's play ball!"

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

