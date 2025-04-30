Mississippi Mud Monsters Unleash 2025 Spring Training Roster

April 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The swamp is stirring.

The Mississippi Mud Monsters, the newest addition to the Frontier League, are proud to announce their 2025 Spring Training roster as the countdown to Opening Day roars into the final stretch. The Mud Monsters will make their highly anticipated debut on Thursday, May 8, when they host the Florence Y'alls at Trustmark Park - kicking off a brand-new chapter for baseball fans across Central Mississippi.

Friday, May 2nd, media members have two opportunities to cover the Monsters. Media is invited to our Meet The Monsters season kickoff event where season ticket holders and community partners will meet in the Farm Bureau Grill that evening at 5:30. Exclusive media access will be provided that afternoon at a Media Day from 12:30 to 1:30, after which the team will hold a workout on the field that media will have access to.

Led by owner Joseph Eng, General Manager Andrew Seymour, and Assistant GM David Kerr, the Mud Monsters are carrying forward the rich history of professional baseball at Trustmark Park - but adding a little more bite, a little more edge, and a whole lot of monster-sized energy.

Field Manager Jay Pecci, a veteran of 14 minor league seasons and a proven leader in the dugout, has assembled a spring roster full of power, speed, grit, and local pride. The team blends hometown standouts, road-tested veterans, and rising stars hungry for their shot in the Frontier League's competitive Midwest Division.

Built under Frontier League player eligibility guidelines - which limit teams to three veteran players while encouraging the development of rookies and younger pros - the Mud Monsters' spring squad is a swampy mix of experience, athleticism, and raw potential.

Key Players and Local Legends to Watch Include:

- Aubrey Gillentine: Named to the Dean's List while spending 3 seasons in the bullpen at Southern Miss. Threw two perfect games his senior season at Amory High.

- Davis Bradshaw: Two-time batting champion in the Miami Marlins system. State batting champion his senior season at McLaurin High in Florence. Juco batting champion at Meridian.

- Jackson Smith: Named a member of the National Honor Society at Central Hinds Academy in Raymond before enjoying stints at Northwest Mississippi CC and Mississippi College.

- Brayland Skinner: Speeding out of Lake Cormorant a national champion at Mississippi State, Skinner brings electrifying speed and a cannon for an arm back home.

- Kyle Booker: Had 21 multi-hit games and a 20-game hit streak at Oral Roberts last season. Spent first three years at Tennessee after a monster high school career at DeSoto Central in Southaven.

- Cordell Dunn: After starring at Center Hill High in Olive Branch, had a monster juco career in Texas and was plucked by the Detroit Tigers.

- Zack Morris: A three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member at Arkansas. Pitched at TCU in 2024. Does not own a brick phone.

- Luis Devers: The 2022 Chicago Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Year brings ace potential and six years of pro experience to anchor the pitching staff.

The initial Spring Training roster features 35 players, including a full mix of pitchers, catchers, infielders, and outfielders. Over the coming days, the squad will battle for spots on the Opening Day roster, with final cuts shaped by Frontier League roster limits and player classification rules.

From local legends to international talents, the Mud Monsters are building a team that's ready to scrap - one pitch, one hit, and one monster moment at a time.

The countdown is on. Opening Day is coming.

Let's get muddy.

2025 Mississippi Mud Monsters Spring Training Roster

- Barraza, Chris - Los Angeles Angels (A)

- Bihm, Gage - New York Mets (R)

- Boeree, James - Sydney Blue Sox (AUBL)

- Cunningham, Tahj - Takeo City, Japan

- Devers, Luis - Chicago Cubs (A+)

- Evans, Jalen - Billings Mustangs

- Gillentine, Aubrey - UNC Charlotte

- Lanham, Joshua - Williamsport (MLBD)

- Mitchell, Brandon - Yolo High Wheelers

- Morris, Zack - New Jersey Jackals

- Paulina, Joshua - Tri-State (APPY)

- Peguero, Jeremy - New York Mets (A)

- Reed, Michael - Gastonia

- Sanchez, Sergio - Colorado Rockies (A+)

- Smith, Jackson - Mississippi College

- Theophile, Rodney - Washington Nationals (AA)

- Thompson, Tyree - Atlanta Braves (A+)

- Williams, Brian - Idaho Falls Chukars

- Diaz, Victor - Houston Astros

- Dunn, Cordell - Rocky Mountain Vibes

- Hassan, Nicholas - New England Knockouts

- Lantigua, Andriel - Colorado Rockies (Rookie)

- Cash, Ryan - Tri-City ValleyCats

- De La Rosa, Samil - Atlanta Braves (R)

- Furr, Kasten - West Virginia (MLBD)

- Gonzalez, Roberto - Lexington Legends

- Holt, Travis - Yolo High Wheelers

- Rodriguez, Lizandro - Kansas City Royals (A+)

- Simon, Dane - Portland Mavericks

- Stayte, Angus - Dublin Leprechauns

- Booker, Kyle - Billings Mustangs

- Bradshaw, Davis - Miami Marlins (AA)

- Paz, Karell - New York Mets (A+)

- Skinner, Brayland - Yolo High Wheelers

- Williams, Basiel - Nicholls State

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.