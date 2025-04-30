Another Bolt to the Twins as Will Armbruester Moves to Minnesota

Windy City ThunderBolts pitcher Will Armbruester has had his contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins.

Armbruester was a mainstay in the ThunderBolts starting rotation during the 2024 season. He pitched in 20 games (19 starts) and went 4-8 with a 3.97 ERA over 115.2 innings, which ranked second on the team.

As a rookie out of Arizona State University, Armbruester made a splash in his first month as a professional. Over his first two starts, he pitched 11 total innings and did not allow a run on just five hits. He ended up with a 2.10 ERA over his first six appearances.

He also finished the season strong. He tossed eight shutout innings in a win over Joliet in his penultimate outing and allowed three runs or fewer in four of his last five starts.

A native of Sammamish, Washington, Armbruester pitched four years collegiately prior to joining the ThunderBolts. He was a three-year member of the New Mexico Lobos baseball team before wrapping up his college career with one season at Arizona State, where he pitched in five games, finishing with a 3.86 ERA.

Armbruester is the second member of the ThunderBolts pitching staff to join the Minnesota Twins organization in the last two weeks. He joins Ruddy Gomez, who was assigned to the Twins' Rookie level Florida Complex League affiliate to begin the 2025 campaign.

Overall, four 2024 ThunderBolts have been picked up by big league clubs. Derrick Edington (Tampa Bay) and Tyler LaPorte (Atlanta) are both currently pitching for affiliated teams.

Armbruester is the 70th ThunderBolt to be signed to an affiliated contract since 1999. The four signed off of the 2024 roster is the most in a single season for the Bolts since five players joined Major League affiliates in 2017.

