Mississippi Mud Monsters Sign Infielder Ti'Quan Forbes

April 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have signed Mr. Baseball - Ti'Quan Forbes, a former Baseball America Top 50 Draft Prospect, named Mr. Baseball for Mississippi his senior season at Columbia High School. Forbes joins a whole mess of home-grown Monsters looking to mash the Frontier League in the Mud Monsters inaugural season.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 225 pounds, Forbes is a right-handed batter and thrower who primarily plays on the left side of the infield.

Throughout his career, Forbes has shown consistent offensive production. The Texas Rangers selected Forbes in the 2nd round with the 59th selection of the 2014 MLB Draft. By 2016, he was playing with the Hickory Crawdads (Class A), and in 2017 he earned a mid-season promotion to the Down East Wood Ducks (Class A-Advanced). In August 2017, he was traded to the Chicago White Sox.

Ti'Quan was selected as a MiLB.com All-Star in 2018 while in White Sox system, highlighting his status as a notable prospect during his development. By 2022, Forbes was hitting 9 home runs, and driving in 50 for the Amarillo Sod Poodles, establishing himself as a regular at the Double-A level.

Forbes has also played internationally, including stints with the Leones de Yucatan and Conspiradores de Queretaro in Mexico as of 2023 and 2024. Through his pro career, Forbes has driven in almost 300 runs over more than 2,700 at-batsand now he's coming home.

"Signing Ti'Quan is big for us," says inaugural Mud Monsters Manager Jay Pecci. "He's had great success in affiliated baseball, so to get a veteran that can help the younger guys along and add that level of professionalism to our brand new club is great!'

Pecci concluded, "we kept hearing a lot about him locally, so I've been trying to make this happen for a while and we're really happy to have him on board."

The Mud Monster spring training roster now includes 36 players.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.