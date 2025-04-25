Bird Dawgs Acquire Andrew Baker Via Trade with Boise Hawks

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs, along with the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, are pleased to announce an addition to the roster with the acquisition of a left-handed pitcher via trade.

This Bird Dawgs new signing brings the roster to 37 players, including 18 pitchers, four catchers, eight infielders, four outfielders, and three utility players. The Bird Dawgs acquired left-handed pitcher Andrew Baker from the Boise Hawks in exchange for a player to be named later.

Baker came out of Ridge Community High School as the fourth-best left-handed pitcher and the 13th overall player in the state of Florida in 2016 and was drafted in the 36th round by the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 MLB First-Year Player Draft; however, he elected to go to the University of Florida. As a freshman in 2017, Baker was a part of the national championship gator squad as he played in 18 games, batting .154, and held an 8.03 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched. During the summer of 2017, Baker played for the Madison Mallards in the Northwoods League, batting .207, and delivering a 2.28 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 23.2 innings. He returned to Florida in 2018, posting a 2-0 record and a 4.86 ERA in 33.1 innings as he hit .250 in 13 plate appearances. Baker played for the Mallards once again in the summer of 2018, as he played in 21 games while hitting .321 with one homer, and he threw for 18 innings as he posted a 6.50 ERA. In 2019, Baker played for a post-grad program at IMG Academy in his home state of Florida. Baker broke into professional baseball in 2024 with the Rocky Mountain Vibes of the Pioneer League as he played in five games on the mound for 6.2 innings while holding a 10.80 ERA. He played the remainder of the 2024 season for the Tucson Saguaros of the Pecos League, posting a 2.51 ERA in eight appearances on the mound and a .242 batting average in 62 at-bats. Baker signed with the Boise Hawks on January 29th of 2025.

