Special Admission & Pricing for Bird Dawgs Exhibition Games

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs are excited to announce special admission for the upcoming Exhibition Games on Monday, May 5 and Wednesday, May 7, allowing fans an early look at the team before the start of the regular season!

The first exhibition game is scheduled for Monday, May 5, at 6 p.m. against Lenoir Community College, and tickets are available for only $5! It's a great opportunity to get a first look at this year's roster ahead of opening day!

The second exhibition game is set for Wednesday, May 7, at 7 p.m. against the U.S. Military WarDogs from Camp Lejeune, and tickets to this game will be by free-will donation, where fans can make a donation of any amount at the gate to gain admission to the game! All donation proceeds will be donated to the U.S. Military WarDogs, who are a 501 (c) (3) Non-Profit Organization. The WarDogs team travels nationally to compete against major league, minor league, and collegiate teams, raising awareness and funds for veterans facing challenges such as post-traumatic stress disorder, suicidal ideation, unemployment, and disability.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to either of the exhibition games should check their email for further instructions.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

