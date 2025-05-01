Tacos and Tequila Festival Announces New Date & Lineup for Ottawa

OTTAWA (May 1, 2025) - Get ready, Ottawa--Tacos & Tequila Festival is making its local debut on Saturday, September 27, 2025, bringing an unforgettable, nostalgia-drenched experience to Ottawa Stadium. Produced by Social House Entertainment, this high-energy throwback celebration blends the bold flavours of street tacos and handcrafted margaritas with a soundtrack straight out of the early 2000s.

Originally scheduled for earlier this summer, the new date comes due to circumstances outside of our control--but trust us, it's only making the experience better. With cooler weather and bigger energy, the debut of Tacos & Tequila Festival in Ottawa will be an unforgettable throwback experience you won't want to miss.

Headlined by hip-hop heavyweight Ludacris, the inaugural Ottawa lineup also features legendary acts Fat Joe, Chingy, Chamillionaire, Baby Bash, Bubba Sparxxx, Petey Pablo, and party-starter DJ Ashton Martin. It's a stacked roster of chart-topping artists who defined a generation--now ready to light up the stage with iconic hits and old-school vibes.

But the beats are just the beginning . Attendees can indulge in the area's best tacos, sip craft margaritas, enjoy shots at the tequila shot bars, enjoy lucha libre wrestling, and snap pics with art installations and photo ops throughout the grounds. Add in a Salsa & Queso Competition, and a Chihuahua Beauty Pageant, and you've got a festival that's as extra as your favourite taco topping.

EARLY BIRD TICKET OPPORTUNITY - LIMITED TIME AVAILABILITY

Take advantage of special Early Bird pricing while it lasts: $85 CAD for General Admission and $160 CAD for VIP. This limited-time offer ends on May 13 or when early bird inventory sells out--whichever comes first. After that, prices jump to $100 CAD (GA Tier One) and $190 CAD (VIP Tier One). Private Tables and Suites are also available; pricing varies.

THE COMPLETE ARTIST LINEUP

- Ludacris - Hip-hop powerhouse with unstoppable flow and mega-hits like "Stand Up" and "Move B**."*

- Fat Joe - Bronx legend serving anthems and timeless swagger with "Lean Back" and "What's Luv?"

- Chingy - The king of early 2000s party vibes behind "Right Thurr" and "Holidae In."

- Baby Bash - Laid-back hitmaker blending rap and R&B on tracks like "Suga Suga" and "Cyclone."

- Bubba Sparxxx - Country rap trailblazer with dirty south roots, known for "Deliverance" and "Ms. New Booty."

- Chamillionaire - Riding dirty to Grammy gold with iconic tracks like "Ridin'" and "Turn It Up."

- Petey Pablo - Reppin' North Carolina loud, proud, and legendary with "Raise Up" and "Freek-a-Leek."

- DJ Ashton Martin - Spinning nonstop energy and dancefloor anthems that keep the party moving all night long.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

In addition to an all-star throwback lineup, Tacos & Tequila Festival offers an unforgettable day packed with flavour, fun, and festivities, including:

- The Area's Best Tacos and Street Eats -- Ottawa's top vendors serving up mouthwatering tacos and more.

- Handcrafted Margaritas -- Refreshing, flavour-packed margaritas to keep the party going.

- Tequila Tasting Lounge -- Sample premium tequilas and discover new favourites.

- Lucha Libre Wrestling -- High-flying, action-packed matches throughout the day.

- Chihuahua Beauty Pageant -- Ottawa's cutest competition; registration available here.

- Salsa & Queso Competition -- Cast your vote for your favourite taco truck!

- Art Installations and Instagrammable Photo Ops -- Perfect backdrops to capture the festival vibes.

FOR CURRENT TICKET HOLDERS

Tickets purchased before the new date announcement will remain valid for the September 27 event. If you are unable to attend the new date and would like to request a full refund, please visit: https://l.ead.me/ttottawarefund

