Ottawa Titans Announce 2025 Frontier League Draft Picks
April 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today their two picks from the 2025 Frontier League Draft.
Round 1: INF Jeremy Piatkiewicz
HEIGHT: 5-8 | WEIGHT: 165 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-04-26
HOMETOWN: Fogelsville, PA | SCHOOL: East Stroudsburg
2024: East Stroudsburg (NCAA-D2): 56 G, .243 AVG, 5 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 36 RBI, 26 BB/36 K
Round 2: INF Yushin Ohta
HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-11-16
HOMETOWN: Nagasaki, Japan | SCHOOL: Chukyo
2024: Ottawa: 5 G, .222 AVG (2-for-9), BB
Both players will report to camp with the rest of the club. The first practice is slated for Wednesday, April 30.
The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.
For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
Images from this story
|
Infielder Jeremy Piatkiewicz with East Stroudsburg University
(East Stroudsburg University Athletics)
|
Ottawa Titans infielder Yushin Ohta
(Tim Austen)
