Ottawa Titans Announce 2025 Frontier League Draft Picks

April 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Tim Austen)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today their two picks from the 2025 Frontier League Draft.

Round 1: INF Jeremy Piatkiewicz

HEIGHT: 5-8 | WEIGHT: 165 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-04-26

HOMETOWN: Fogelsville, PA | SCHOOL: East Stroudsburg

2024: East Stroudsburg (NCAA-D2): 56 G, .243 AVG, 5 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 36 RBI, 26 BB/36 K

Round 2: INF Yushin Ohta

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-11-16

HOMETOWN: Nagasaki, Japan | SCHOOL: Chukyo

2024: Ottawa: 5 G, .222 AVG (2-for-9), BB

Both players will report to camp with the rest of the club. The first practice is slated for Wednesday, April 30.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

