Skylands Stadium to Become Official Home for Sussex County Community College Athletics

Augusta, NJ - Skylands Stadium, home of the Sussex County Miners professional baseball team, is proud to announce a landmark agreement with Sussex County Community College (SCCC), naming the stadium as the official home for the school's athletic programs. Beginning in August 2025, Skylands Stadium will host Sussex Skylanders football and baseball teams, offering student-athletes the opportunity to compete in a professional sports environment.

This agreement marks a new chapter for both institutions, reinforcing a shared commitment to fostering youth sports, community development, and regional pride. It also coincides with Skylands Stadium's ambitious transformation into a year-round athletic and entertainment destination. Following a series of capital upgrades-most notably installing a state-of-the-art turf field-the stadium can now safely and sustainably host a range of events throughout the year.

This is an extraordinary opportunity for our college and student-athletes, said Dr. Cory Homer, president of Sussex County Community College. Having our teams play at a professional-caliber facility like Skylands Stadium enhances the student experience and reinforces our role as a proud community institution. We're thrilled to collaborate with Skylands Stadium and the Sussex County Miners to make this a reality.

Dr. Homer added, We look forward to expanding opportunities for our student-athletes and weaving them into the fabric of Sussex County life. For many athletes, playing at Skylands Stadium will be a dream realized-a venue that offers top-tier amenities and a big-league atmosphere.

Our vision is to transform Skylands Stadium into a year-round community asset, said Vincent Sangemino, general manager of Skylands Stadium and the Sussex County Miners. From our new turf field to a growing calendar of events, this agreement with SCCC is exactly the kind of local collaboration we're proud to build. It's a win for our stadium, our community, and most importantly, the student-athletes of Sussex County.

Mike Dorso, owner of Skylands Stadium and the Miners, emphasized the long-term vision: We've invested in Skylands Stadium with a clear purpose: to become the cornerstone of athletic and cultural activity in the region. We want to create an environment that increases community engagement, promotes regional talent, and opens the doors to organizations that make a lasting impact. SCCC adds to this mission in a big way. We're excited to see their teams compete here and look forward to giving them a home-field advantage in every sense of the word.

For more information about Skylands Stadium, please visit skylandsstadium.com. To learn more about SCCC athletics, please log on to sussexskylanders.com.

