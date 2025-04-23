Wild Things Select Two Pitchers in FL Draft

April 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things selected two pitchers, one righty and one lefty, in today's Frontier League Draft, which was hosted by the Windy City ThunderBolts. The team picked righty Nick McClanahan in the first round with the final overall pick of the 18-pick round. The club then grabbed left hander Jake Carroll in the second round.

McClanahan, a Union, Kentucky native, pitched for two different independent clubs in 2024. He worked 15 games for the Rocky Mountain Vibes in the Pioneer League and totaled 13 innings. He struck out 14 and did not get any decisions to go with a 4.85 ERA in the hitter-friendly league. He also made four appearances for the Sioux City Explorers, totaling 4.2 innings of work. He struck out five and was tagged for 10 hits and 11 runs.

The righty pitched six seasons of college ball. The first four came at Franklin (NCAA Division III). There he sported a 4.37 ERA in four seasons and was 12-2 in 32 games (22 starts). In 134 innings, he struck out 159 and walked 65. He'd go on to play the 2023 season at Cincinnati, where he appeared in 15 games and worked 16 total innings. He struck out a batter an inning and allowed 17 hits. In 2024, he pitched at Northern Kentucky and was 2-4 with a 6.88 ERA in 30 games with four saves. In 52.1 innings, he allowed 51 hits and walked 29 but had 71 strikeouts.

Carroll, a Mattawan, Michigan native, was 2-3 with a 6.42 ERA in his first bit of pro ball during the 2024 season. He appeared in 14 games and made seven starts for the Chicago Dogs in the American Association. In 40.2 innings, he struck out 29.

The southpaw's four collegiate seasons were played at Northwood University (MI). There he was 8-7 in 53 career appearances. He made three starts and had a 3.79 collegiate ERA in 95 innings of work. Carroll also totaled nine saves and 136 strikeouts to 48 walks. Carroll also played four seasons of college summer ball: three with Kalamazoo in the Northwoods League and one with Mukegon in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League.

Both pitchers will report to Washington for camp, which begins for the team tomorrow morning.

The Wild Things open their season on the road Friday, May 9, and the home opener, presented by EQT and at EQT Park, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. Season tickets, group packages and premium areas are available now by calling 866-456-WILD or by going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.