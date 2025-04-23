ValleyCats Announce 2025 Coaching Staff

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats announced on Tuesday their 2025 Coaching Staff. This Building the Roster Update presented by Curtis Lumber.

Greg Tagert enters his second season at the helm with the ValleyCats, and his 30 th season as a manager of a pro baseball team. He guided the 'Cats to their fourth consecutive 50-win season in 2024, and their first playoff berth since 2018. Tri-City hosted the Wild Card Game at "The Joe" against the Ottawa Titans on September 3rd.

The Carlsbad, N.M. native was at the helm for the first three championships with the Gary SouthShore RailCats (2005, 2007, 2013) in the American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB), and earned the Manager of the Year award in three different seasons (2001, 2007, 2009). Overall, he has managed more than 2,500 games.

Tom Thornton enters his second season as the Pitching Coach for the 'Cats. He has had three separate stints as a member of Tagert's staff. The former New York-Penn League and Frontier League left-hander was instrumental in the franchise-record seven selections in the 2024 Draft. The University of Notre Dame product led the charge in the acquisitions of several ValleyCats such as pitchers Easton Klein, Gino Sabatine, and Rolando Heredia-Bustos.

David Robinson enters his first season with Tri-City. and previously joined the Wiley University Wildcats' coaching staff in January 2023. Robinson was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1995, spending time in the New-York Penn League with the Batavia Clippers. He finished his playing career as a member of Tagert's Evansville Otters teams from 1997-99.

J.T. Scara is in his second season as the Bench Coach of the ValleyCats. He worked alongside as the Catchers/Third Base Coach for Tagert with the RailCats in 2016-17. In the Frontier League, Scara was the Hitting Coach for Jamie Bennett of the Schaumburg Boomers from 2018-19. Additionally, he served as an Assistant/Bullpen/BP Coach for the Windy City ThunderBolts from 2010-11. The New Lenox, Ill. native will also serve as the Third Base Coach this season, and has been named a Scouting/Player Procurement Assistant alongside Thornton.

Brian White is in his first season with Tri-City. He was a part of the Florence Freedom/Y'alls coaching staff from 2015-2022, and served as their manager in his final two seasons. In the ValleyCats' offseason, he was an Assistant Coach/Pitching Coordinator for Dallas College Cedar Valley. Previously, he coached at his alma mater at Texas Wesleyan University.

The ValleyCats kick off their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region on Friday, May 9 th for a 6:30 PM start against the Brockton Rox. Opening Night is presented by the Rensselaer County Department of Health. Postgame fireworks are sponsored by Price Chopper/Market 32 and fans will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Frito-Lay. You can be a part of the excitement by purchasing tickets here, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.

