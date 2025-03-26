ValleyCats Unveil Full 2025 Promotions & Theme Nights

March 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - On Wednesday, the Tri-City ValleyCats unveiled the full 2025 Promotional Schedule and Theme Nights. Individual game tickets go on sale on March 27 th at 10 AM with the team hosting an open house at the ballpark throughout the day. Activities on Major League Baseball's Opening Day will include giveaways, free hot dogs from 12-2 PM, and a special SouthPaw appearance from 1-2 PM. SouthPaw's Den, the team store, will also be open from 10 AM - 6 PM and merchandise will be available in limited capacity.

Opening Night at "The Joe" is slated for May 9 th against the Brockton Rox and there will be postgame fireworks. This game is presented by the Rensselaer County Department of Health and kicks off a summer of fun at the ballpark. This season will feature an expanded Independence Day Celebration with fireworks planned for July 3 rd and July 4 th.

Additional marquee dates include the Frontier League All-Star Game at Joe Bruno Stadium on July 16 th. The Home Run Derby will precede the Midsummer Classic, and there will be postgame fireworks. Additionally, country singer/songwriter Tyler Hubbard will be performing live at "The Joe" on August 14 th, and Eli Young Band will serve as the special guest and opener.

The 2025 Promotional Schedule consists of new and returning fan-favorite theme nights. Kids in Free Night will be on May 17 th sponsored by Next Step Federal Credit Union. Children under 12 will receive a free ticket with a paying adult, and there will be postgame fireworks. May 27 th marks the team's third annual Mental Health Awareness Night presented by the New York State Office of Mental Health.

Tri-City will feature three Education Day games for the first time. Our special morning games occur on May 28 th, May 29 th, and June 11 th. All three games start at 10 AM with a special program designed to engage students from across the Capital Region. These games are presented by Transfinder. The fourth morning game of the year will be at 11 AM on July 29 th for Camp Day. The 'Cats will be having two Youth Baseball Nights which will take place on May 30 th and June 26 th. Each will include postgame fireworks for the first time.

Giveaways this year will include Youth Jerseys courtesy of Rensselaer County as part of their Family Day on June 15 th for Father's Day. Hot Dog Appreciation Night, on June 25 th, will offer a Mustard Hot Dog Bobblehead for the first 1,000 fans. The team will celebrate Capital Region Baseball Heritage Night presented by DeCresente Distributing Company on July 30 th with a Deion Sanders bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.

The ValleyCats will have two specialty player jersey nights available for auction. On July 18 th, the proceeds from the auctioned jerseys from Soccer Night will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Meanwhile, on August 5 th the proceeds from the auctioned jerseys will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Popular returning promotions consist of Triple Crown Night presented by Capital District OTB on June 1 st, Military Appreciation/Veterans Night on June 12 th sponsored by Stride Adaptive Sports, Wizard Night/Softball Night on June 13 th presented by The Arc of Rensselaer County, Hockey Night on August 9 th presented by Adirondack Orthodontics, NFL Night on August 10 th sponsored by UDig NY and National Grid, Irish Night/Bark in the Park Night #2 on August 20 th presented by Perfection Roofing, and I Love Upstate NY Night on August 21 st sponsored by WMHT & PBS Kids.

On August 20 th, there will be a pregame concert at 5 PM performed by Hair of the Dog. Meanwhile for Bark in the Park Night #1 on May 18 th, renowned author, television star, and dog trainer, Victoria Schade, will be in attendance and will be providing several signed books to give away.

Fans can expect to see a number of new promotional themes, including Wicked Night on June 10 th, Workforce Development Night on June 24 th sponsored by Ferguson and Paylocity, Health and Fitness Night on July 1 st, the 50 th Anniversary of Jaws - Shark Week on July 6 th, and Board Game Night on July 20 th.

The ValleyCats will be hosting 15 fireworks nights this year. The fireworks dates on May 9 th, May 30 th, June 13 th, June 26 th, July 4 th, July 19 th, July 31 st, August 7 th, August 10 th, and August 24 th will be presented by Price Chopper/Market 32. The fireworks dates on May 17 th, July 3 rd, July 16 th, July 25 th, and August 21 st will be sponsored by Toyota.

The ValleyCats are bringing back Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York. Sunday FunDays consist of an earlier start time at 5 PM, and includes players reading children's stories to kids, a pregame catch on the field, and kids running the bases after the game. The 'Cats will be hosting Sunday FunDays on the following nine dates: May 11 th, May 18 th, June 1 st, June 15 th, July 6 th, July 20 th, July 27 th, August 10 th, and August 24 th. Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York will also be the presenting sponsor for Independence Day Celebration #1/Member Appreciation Night on July 3 rd, and SouthPaw's Not So Scary Halloween/Summer Reader Night on August 19 th.

The team will play several games as Los Puentes de Tri-City to celebrate the Latino community. Those games will take place on May 31 st, July 1 st, and July 26 th. The club will wear their Collar City Cats alternates on May 17 th, June 26 th, and August 21 st. By wearing these jerseys, the 'Cats are paying homage to the impact that the collar industry had on Troy as well as the rich baseball history in the area.

Individual game tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 AM tomorrow, online via this link: https://bit.ly/3CguU36, by phone at 518-629-CATS (2287), or in-person at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium Box Office.

All games (unless otherwise stated) begin at 6:30 PM. All promotions and theme nights are subject to change. Season 23 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. Due to flood damage, please be advised that some parts of the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office are still under renovation. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.