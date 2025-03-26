Three More Crushers Re-Signed for 2025 Season

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers have announced the re-signing of three position players to the 2025 roster: OF Sam Franco, 3B Logan Thomason, and C Alex Rodriguez.

Sam Franco joined the Crushers mid-way through the 2024 season, breaking into professional baseball for the first time out of Purdue University. In a limited role, Franco slugged four homers and played a great defensive centerfield. Starting the season on the team should benefit him greatly. His work ethic is excellent, and he could see an advanced role in his second season with Lake Erie.

Logan Thomason joined the Crushers as a first-year professional last season as well, and he had an impressive rookie campaign. For a good part of the season's start, Thomason had more extra base hits than singles. He finished with 19 doubles, 2 triples, and 6 home runs, yet perhaps the best part of his game was his defense. Thomason was a weekly figure on the Frontier League Top-10 Plays of the Week for a large part of 2024, and his combination of bat and glove got him a nod to the Frontier League All-Star Game in Quebec. With a full professional season under his belt, Thomason is a candidate to take another step forward in 2025.

Alex Rodriguez appeared in just seven games for the Crushers in 2024 after parts of two seasons with the Minnesota Twins organization. He logged five hits in 17 at bats for a .294 batting average. He also took five walks in his limited appearances, giving him a .455 OBP. Rodriguez is a nice security blanket to have coming into 2025 with his familiarity with the pitching staff.

The Crushers will kick off the 2025 season on the road on May 8 against the New York Boulders before returning to Crushers Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, May 13, against the Florence Y'alls.

Flexible 2025 Crushers ticket memberships are now on sale, giving fans the best experience on their terms and schedule. Plans start at $40 and include a priority selection of games, no ticket service fees, and the option of subscription-based payment plans. Fans can view more information at www.LakeErieCrushers.com.

Whether it's a birthday celebration, youth sports night, corporate event, or family reunion, group outings with the Crushers offer great fan experiences and benefits, including reserved seating and special perks. Visit www.LakeErieCrushers.com/groups or call (440) 934-3636 for more information.

Single-game ticket on-sale dates and the full promotional calendar will be released before the season begins.

