Wild Things Sign Former 2nd Round Pick Sammy Infante

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed Sammy Infante, a former Nationals farmhand and 2nd round selection of the Nationals in the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft, to a deal for the 2025 season. The 23-year-old most recently played for the Fredericksburg Nationals (A, WSH) before his 2024 release from the Nationals organization.

Infante played from 2021-2024 in the Washington Nationals organization after his second-round selection in 2020 from Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Florida. In 2024, he split time between High-A Wilmington, Class-A Fredericksburg and the FCL Nationals (rookie ball). He was 3-for-7 with two runs, an RBI and three walks in four rookie games, while he played in 24 games for the FredNats and slashed .267/.340/.395 with a homer, six doubles, a triple and 13 RBI. He swiped seven bases with Fredericksburg last season. In 14 games for High-A Wilmington, he drove in three and hit.one home run.

His 2023 season was split between Fredericksburg and Wilmington as well. In 20 games in High A, he belted five doubles and two home runs with six RBI and a .254/.324/.429 slash line. With the FredNats, Infante appeared in 74 games in 2023 and posted 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 34 RBI to go along with 24 stolen bases and 35 walks drawn, good enough to get his slash line to .243/.351/.321.

His best season in affiliated ball with the bat came in 2022. Despite a .210 batting average, he clubbed 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and drove in 56 runs in 100 games in A-ball with Fredericksburg. He also stole 15 bases that season, a year after taking three of seven in 2021 for the FCL Nationals in rookie ball. That season, he got his first taste of pro baseball and had five doubles, two triples, three homers and 15 RBI in 37 games.

In all, Infante played 121 affiliated games at third base, 17 at shortstop and 96 at second base in the field, giving him and the Wild Things some position flexibility in the infield to go along with the pop in the bat at the plate.

The Wild Things open their season on the road Friday, May 9, and the home opener, presented by EQT and at EQT Park, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m.

