Wild Things Drop Middle Game Despite Foster Quality Start

June 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - On Wednesday, the Wild Things dropped the middle game of a three-game set against the Schaumburg Boomers with a score of 5-2. A four-run seventh was the difference after starter Kobe Foster exited with a quality start of six innings in his return.

In the top of the third with one out, Bren Spillane opened the scoring with a solo home run, his fourth of the year. Kobe Foster and the Wild Things were able to hold the Boomers to only one run in the inning after Christian Fedko flew out to left field and Anthony Calarco grounded out to second.

Willie Estrada was hit by the pitch and advanced to first with one out in the bottom half of the fifth inning. Ethan Wilder hit a dribbler to third, but the throw went over first baseman Kyle Fitzgerald's head, allowing Estrada to score from first and tie the game 1-1. Wagner Lagrange came within inches of giving Washington a 2-1 lead in the sixth but was robbed of his fourth home run by Andrew Sojka.

Jackson Hicks was brought in for the Wild Things in the top half of the seventh inning for Kobe Foster. Foster recorded six strikeouts and allowed three walks, one run and five hits, including the home run in his return for Washington. He did not receive a decision.

Satchell Norman led off the top half of the seventh inning with a double to left field. Norman successfully stole second but, in an attempt, to steal third, Norman was thrown out by Estrada for the first out of the inning. Alec Craig advanced to first on a walk and stole second. Spillane singled into left field and advanced Craig to third. Craig tagged up on Christian Fedko's sacrifice fly to center field, which allowed the Boomers to take back the lead 2-1. The lead change resulted in a short night for Hicks as he gave up two hits and one run.

The Wild Things brought in Ryan Chasse to try and retire the inning, but Anthony Calarco recorded a ground-rule double and advanced Spillane to third to keep the inning alive. Banks Tolley hit a three-run home run to left center field and stretched the Boomers lead to 5-1 in the top half of the seventh. Washington loaded the bases in the eighth inning and scored one on a fielder's choice off the bat of Lagrange. Ryan Chasse held off the Boomers from extending their lead in the top half of the ninth inning, giving the Wild Things an opportunity in the bottom half of the ninth. Mitch White recorded his third save of the season to give the Boomers the win.

The Wild Things will conclude their three-game set against the Boomers on Thursday evening, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. It's Kickin' It Country night presented by Twisted Tea.







