Bolts Dealt Second Straight Loss in Florence

June 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls opened a big lead with a ten-run second inning and the ThunderBolts dropped their second straight lopsided decision, falling 19-7 at Thomas More Stadium Wednesday night.

For the second straight night, Florence (12-16) jumped on the board in the first inning. They scored one on a sacrifice fly before pulling away in the second. The first nine batters of that inning reached base and scored on eight hits and a walk.

Buddie Pindel was chased from the game after recording only five outs and Ronny Dominguez came in to pitch the next four innings.

With the ThunderBolts (7-22) trailing 11-0 in the fourth inning, they hit the scoreboard for the first time when Jalen Greer reached on an error and Oscar Serratos singled in front of Dakota Kotowski, who hit a three-run homer, his eighth of the year.

The Y'alls added another run in the sixth inning before putting the game to rest with a six-run sixth. Tyler Shaneyfelt hit a two-run single and Zade Richardson whacked a grand slam to make it 18-3.

It was 19-3 in the bottom of the ninth when the ThunderBolts began to hit. With two outs, six straight batters reached base. David Maberry and Serratos hit RBI singles and Jose Curpa, who also pitched a scoreless inning, brought home two runs on a base hit to make the final score 19-7.

Evan Webster (2-1) allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings for the win. Pindel (2-3) took the loss, allowing ten runs on ten hits over 1.2 innings.

The series finale is set for Thursday night with Dylan Kirkeby (2-1, 3.60) taking the mound for the Bolts against Florence's Shaun Gamelin (0-3, 6.10). First pitch from Thomas More Stadium is scheduled for 5:44 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







