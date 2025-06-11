Bats Stumble; Titans Drop Sixth Straight
June 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Québec City, QC - The Ottawa Titans (8-20) were held off the board for the fourth time this season, only gathering three hits, in a 4-0 loss to the Québec Capitales (25-4) on Wednesday.
Newcomer Mac Lardner (loss, 0-1) kept the Titans in the game, pitching in and around traffic all night long throughout his five innings in the middle game. The Titans' starter was also helped out by his battery mate, Parker Rowland, who cut down two base runners while the Capitales threatened.
The Capitales struck with an RBI triple from Jarrod Belbin in the second inning, plating a leadoff Anthony Quirion double.
In the third, the Capitales put the first two on with singles, with Justin Gideon rolling a grounder to second to plate Jesmuel Valentin to double the score.
Coming off a seven-inning no-hitter last weekend, Canadian right-hander Braeden Alleman (win, 4-0) gave the Capitales six scoreless innings. Alleman fanned nine, walked one, and surrendered two hits in the win. Gilberto Chu and Harold Cortijo finished the job, combining for three scoreless frames.
The offence for the Titans had their chances early, putting runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings. From the fifth through the ninth, the bats were only able to record one hit, putting just three runners on total.
After two fantastic clean innings out of the bullpen from Billy Duby - the Capitales tagged former teammate Pablo Garabitos for two runs on two hits in the eighth to seal the deal.
Canadian rookie Noel McGarry Doyle recorded his first pro hit in the eighth inning, going 1-for-4. Tim Holyk snapped a two-game hitless drought with a double.
The Ottawa Titans end their three-game series against the Québec Capitales on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at Stade Canac in Québec City, Québec. The team returns home on Friday for the first of a three-game series with the Trois-Rivičres Aigles at 7:00 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. It is also Friday, June 13, in which the club will wear special theme uniforms, and fans will be entertained with post-game fireworks, presented by Archangel Fireworks. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.
