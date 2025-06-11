Jackals Bounce Back, Split Twin Bill with Aigles

June 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals (10-18) split today's double-header against the Trois-Rivières Aigles (11-18). New Jersey dropped game one 5-4 in sudden death and bounced back, claiming game two 9-4.

In the opener, the Jackals jumped on the board first in the second inning courtesy of a Miguel Gomez solo home run, making it a 1-0 game.

The Aigles responded in the fifth when Brandon Hylton drove in one on a single, tying the game, 1-1. In the bottom half of the inning, Trevor Sheehan led off with a double and scored on a Gomez double, pushing the Jackals in front 2-1. With Gomez and Arbert Cipion on base, Jimmy Costin drove them in with a single, making it 4-1.

In the sixth, Trois-Rivières cut into the lead when Justin Farmer walked with the bases loaded to make it a 4-2 game. On the next batter, Hylton drove in Mathieu Vallee and Joshua Lopez to tie the game at 4-4. Both teams failed to score in the seventh or plate the automatic runner in the eighth.

In a sudden death in the ninth inning, New Jersey elected to play defense. Mathieu Valle began the inning on first and stole two bases. With two outs, David Vinsky singled in Vallee to win the game 5-4.

Jackals' starter Francis Ferguson (ND, 1-0) tossed five innings, surrendering only one run on two hits. He struck out seven and walked five. Logan Waltz entered in relief in the sixth, throwing two-thirds of an inning, allowing two runs, striking out one, and walking two. Frankie Guliano came in next from the bullpen, giving up one run on one hit and walking two. Anthony Leak (L, 0-1) tossed three innings, giving up one run on two hits and striking out two.

For Trois-Rivières, Jacob Peaden (ND, 0-2) got the start. He lasted four-plus innings, giving up four runs on three hits and two walks, while striking out two. He was relieved by Cameron Kramer, who threw one inning, striking out two and giving up one hit. Alexander Castro entered next, throwing two innings, striking out two, giving up two hits, and walking one. Harry Rutkowski (W, 1-2) entered last, throwing one inning and striking out two.

In game two, the Jackals defeated the Aigles 9-4.

The Jackals got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning when Sam Seeker walked with the bases loaded. They added three more when Cipion doubled with the bases loaded to make it 4-0.

New Jersey added another run in the second when Kenneth Jimenez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, making it 5-0. In the bottom of the third, the Jackals plated two more, first when Richel Del Rosario scored on a Bryson Parks double, and the other when Parks scored on a Luis Acevedo single, making it 7-0.

The Aigles responded in the top of the fourth, when Louis-Phillipe Pelletier hit a bases-loaded double, driving in three runs, and then he scored on a wild pitch, making it a 7-4 ballgame. The Jackals jumped right back when Patrick Sanchez hit his first professional home run, a two-run shot to extend the lead 9-4 in the bottom of the fourth.

For New Jersey, Alex Barker (W, 2-3) got the start. He went the distance, tossing all seven innings. He surrendered four runs on eight hits and two walks, while striking out one.

Aigles' starter Jose Ramirez (L, 1-2) tossed two and one-third innings, surrendering seven runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out two. Charles Lefebvre was first out of the bullpen for Trois-Rivières. He threw two and two-thirds innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out one. Nick Del Prado was next,

The Jackals are back in action tomorrow night for the final game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM E.T.







