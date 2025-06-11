Blue Jays Purchase Contract of Brett Garcia

June 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Brett Garcia

(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Denielle Gaudet) Ottawa Titans pitcher Brett Garcia(Ottawa Titans, Credit: Denielle Gaudet)

Ottawa, ON - The Toronto Blue Jays purchased the contract of Ottawa Titans' right-handed pitcher Brett Garcia on Wednesday.

Garcia, 25, was off to a blazing start with the Titans this season, going 2-2 with three saves and a 5.74 ERA in 11 outings. Over 15.2 innings, the right-hander allowed 11 runs (ten earned) on 13 hits, walking just three, and striking out 22. In six of his outings, Garcia did not allow an earned run. He retired two or more on strikes in four appearances. Garcia had a first homestand to remember this season, recording a win and three saves, striking out a combined 13 over five and two-thirds innings.

Garcia joined the Titans in a trade with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association following his professional debut in 2024. In 13 appearances last season after turning pro, Garcia went 1-2 with a 5.30 ERA across 18.2 innings pitched - walking 10 opposing hitters while striking out 16.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander had joined the RedHawks following the best season of his collegiate career at Abilene Christian University (Abilene, Texas) - in which he went 3-5 with a 3.98 ERA in 22 games (two starts, 20 in relief) while striking out 67.

Hailing from La Mirada, California, Garcia tossed five seasons of collegiate baseball at four different schools: University of California, Irvine (Irvine, California), Cypress College (Cypress, California), Baylor University (Waco, Texas), and Abilene Christian University (Abilene, Texas) from 2020-2024. In 63 career collegiate contests (13 starts, 50 in relief), Garcia was a lifetime 7-8 with a 4.97 ERA - walking 78 and fanning 152 in 116 career innings.

Garcia is expected to be assigned to the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate in Dunedin, Florida, and becomes the fourth member of the Ottawa Titans to have their contract purchased by a Major League organization in franchise history. It also marks the first time that the franchise has had multiple players signed to a Major League organization in one season.

For information on Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.