Offense Dismantles Windy City for Series Win

June 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, once again put a beat down on the ThunderBolts for a 19-7 win on Wednesday night. With the win, Florence earned the series victory and has outscored Windy City 40-11 through the first two games.

The offense followed up a 21-run game with a 19-piece on Wednesday as they continued to bombard the Windy City pitching staff. It was once again a pick-your-poison night for who had the best day at the plate with a lot of great performances to choose from. Zade Richardson had the flashiest night with a four-hit day and five RBIs including a sixth-inning grand slam for his third homer of the season.

The Y'alls struck early and often with an unbelievable 2nd inning where they sent 14 to the plate with nine consecutive runs before the first out of the inning. Six players had RBIs in the inning and everyone besides one batter had a hit in the inning. Tyler Shaneyfelt once again had a stellar day at the plate going 3-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs scored.

Other notable performances included a three-hit day from TJ Reeves, Hank Zeisler's three RBIs and his sixth home run of the season, and another night where Craig Massey reached base four times.

The Y'alls pitching was once again stress-free all night thanks to their run support. The Southpaw, Evan Webster, drew the start and earned his second win of the season going five strong allowing just three runs on five hits. Michael Barker and Pedro Alfonseca combined for three shutout innings through the eighth inning. After getting two quick outs, Will Carsten faced some trouble and got tacked with four runs on three hits and three walks.

Florence looks for the series sweep against Windy City when they return for Thirsty Thursday and Bourbon Night, presented by meetNKY. The Y'alls will hand the ball to RHP Shaun Gamelin who is opposed by RHP Dylan Kirkeby. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.