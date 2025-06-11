Offense Dismantles Windy City for Series Win
June 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, once again put a beat down on the ThunderBolts for a 19-7 win on Wednesday night. With the win, Florence earned the series victory and has outscored Windy City 40-11 through the first two games.
The offense followed up a 21-run game with a 19-piece on Wednesday as they continued to bombard the Windy City pitching staff. It was once again a pick-your-poison night for who had the best day at the plate with a lot of great performances to choose from. Zade Richardson had the flashiest night with a four-hit day and five RBIs including a sixth-inning grand slam for his third homer of the season.
The Y'alls struck early and often with an unbelievable 2nd inning where they sent 14 to the plate with nine consecutive runs before the first out of the inning. Six players had RBIs in the inning and everyone besides one batter had a hit in the inning. Tyler Shaneyfelt once again had a stellar day at the plate going 3-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs scored.
Other notable performances included a three-hit day from TJ Reeves, Hank Zeisler's three RBIs and his sixth home run of the season, and another night where Craig Massey reached base four times.
The Y'alls pitching was once again stress-free all night thanks to their run support. The Southpaw, Evan Webster, drew the start and earned his second win of the season going five strong allowing just three runs on five hits. Michael Barker and Pedro Alfonseca combined for three shutout innings through the eighth inning. After getting two quick outs, Will Carsten faced some trouble and got tacked with four runs on three hits and three walks.
Florence looks for the series sweep against Windy City when they return for Thirsty Thursday and Bourbon Night, presented by meetNKY. The Y'alls will hand the ball to RHP Shaun Gamelin who is opposed by RHP Dylan Kirkeby. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.
Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2025
- Mud Monsters Fall in Final Frame as Slammers Walk It Off - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Otters Can't Find Enough Offense in Middle Game Defeat - Evansville Otters
- Offense Dismantles Windy City for Series Win - Florence Y'alls
- Bolts Dealt Second Straight Loss in Florence - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Bats Stumble; Titans Drop Sixth Straight - Ottawa Titans
- Crushers Take Middle Game 9-5 - Lake Erie Crushers
- Wild Things Drop Middle Game Despite Foster Quality Start - Washington Wild Things
- Boomers Homer to 20th Victory - Schaumburg Boomers
- Jackals Bounce Back, Split Twin Bill with Aigles - New Jersey Jackals
- ValleyCats Walk-Off Grizzlies to Complete Twinbill Sweep - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Bird Dawgs Out-Hit Rox But Drop Doubleheader - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Grizzlies Stumble in Doubleheader Sweep - Gateway Grizzlies
- Blue Jays Purchase Contract of Brett Garcia - Ottawa Titans
- Call Him Mason "Maddux" - New York Boulders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.