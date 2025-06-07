Florence Swept in Doubleheader

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, fell in both games of the doubleheader against Mississippi by final scores of 7-4 and 8-4 respectively. With the two losses, Florence drops their fourth in a row, loses their second series in a row, and drops to a season-high six games below .500.

In Game 1, Florence sent Matt Fernandez to the mound hoping that the righty could follow up a brilliant performance from Shaun Gamelin on Friday. Fernandez was once again hit early and wasn't helped defensively. The University of Pittsburgh alum finished tossing five complete innings allowing a whopping 11 hits for six runs, albeit only one of them earned.

The Y'alls offense was active early scoring all four of their runs within the first two innings and then once again went quiet the rest of the way. Armani Smith led the group with a two-hit day in game one driving in a run as well.

In the nightcap of the twin bill, Florence opted for a spot start from LHP Michael Barker who has mainly worked as a long reliever from the bullpen this season. Barker allowed a run in the first and then rebounded with two quick innings after that. In the fourth inning, Barker allowed five hits, including a go-ahead two-run blast, which gave the Mud Monsters a 5-4 lead.

Hank Zeisler woke up the offense with a grand slam in the fourth inning, his second slam of the season and fifth home run. It was Florence's first blast at Trustmark Park. The Y'alls had just three hits all night and now across two days and three games have struck out a whopping 33 times.

Florence tries to salvage what they can on this eight-game week when they return for another doubleheader tomorrow. Florence will send out LHP's Jonaiker Villalobos and Evan Webster for the Sunday twin bill. First pitch is scheduled for 12 PM CT at Trustmark Park.







