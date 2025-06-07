Bird Dawgs Drop Another as Quebec Rallies Late
June 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
Bird Dawgs Drop Another as Quebec Rallies Late Lamb Shines Early, Bullpen Falters Late in Seventh Straight Bird Dawgs Loss [A baseball player throwing a ball AI-generated content may be incorrect.] KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs couldn't hold an early lead Saturday night, as the Quebec Capitales rallied late to hand them a 6-3 loss.
The Bird Dawgs started strong, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first when Stephen DiTomaso scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Yassel Pino and Trotter Harlan ripped an RBI single to right to bring in Emmanuel Tapia to take a 2-0 lead.
Quebec scored a run in the fourth when Pier Olivier Boucher came home on a fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The Capitales found momentum in the seventh, taking the lead as they brought two runs across. Emiles Boies drove in a run with a single, and Boucher walked with the bases loaded to take a 3-2 lead. They kept the ball rolling in the eighth when Joshwan Wright hit an RBI single, and Boies lifted a sacrifice fly to score two runs to extend their lead to 5-2.
The Bird Dawgs scored a run in the eighth when DiTomaso crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly hit by Tapia to cut the deficit to 5-3.
Quebec added an insurance run in the ninth as Kyle Crowl drove in a run to make it 6-3.
The Bird Dawgs rallied in the ninth when DiTomaso stepped into the box as the game-tying run and came up empty on a game-ending double play as Quebec took a 6-3 win.
Gilberto Chu (1-0) earned the win for Quebec in relief of Capitales starter Ty Buckner, who pitched five innings, giving up two runs on two hits. Harold Cortijo secured his league-leading eighth save of the season, allowing two hits and striking out one in the ninth.
Nate Lamb (1-2) delivered a quality start for the Bird Dawgs, going 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out five.
The Bird Dawgs have now lost seven straight and fall to 8-16, while Quebec has won 13 in a row and will go for a six-game series sweep in Sunday's 1:30 p.m. finale on June 8.
For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
Images from this story
|
Down East Bird Dawgs' Nate Lamb in action
Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2025
- Mud Monsters Sweep Doubleheader, Claim Series vs. Y'alls as Thompson Wins 4th - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Florence Swept in Doubleheader - Florence Y'alls
- Scott Deals as Otters Win Third Straight - Evansville Otters
- Thunderbolts Shut Out in Series Closer - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Bird Dawgs Drop Another as Quebec Rallies Late - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Wild Things' Comeback Falls Short at Bosse Field - Washington Wild Things
- 'Cats Utilize Six-Run Seventh to Earn Third Straight Win - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Seventh Inning Sinks Lake Erie in Loss - Lake Erie Crushers
- Matos and Boomers Shut out Windy City - Schaumburg Boomers
- Late Surge Deflates Titans, Drop Series to Miners - Ottawa Titans
- Grizzlies Blank Slammers to Take Weekend Series - Gateway Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Get the Best of Slammers with Five Run Eighth Inning - Joliet Slammers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Down East Bird Dawgs Stories
- Bird Dawgs Drop Another as Quebec Rallies Late
- Bird Dawgs Bit Early, Bark Late in Doubleheader Losses to Quebec
- Rain Pushes Bird Dawgs-Quebec Matchup to Friday Doubleheader
- Early Comeback Fizzles as Bird Dawgs Fall to Capitales, 13-6
- Bird Dawgs Stumble Late in Loss to Capitales