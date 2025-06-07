Bird Dawgs Drop Another as Quebec Rallies Late

Bird Dawgs Drop Another as Quebec Rallies Late Lamb Shines Early, Bullpen Falters Late in Seventh Straight Bird Dawgs Loss [A baseball player throwing a ball AI-generated content may be incorrect.] KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs couldn't hold an early lead Saturday night, as the Quebec Capitales rallied late to hand them a 6-3 loss.

The Bird Dawgs started strong, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first when Stephen DiTomaso scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Yassel Pino and Trotter Harlan ripped an RBI single to right to bring in Emmanuel Tapia to take a 2-0 lead.

Quebec scored a run in the fourth when Pier Olivier Boucher came home on a fielder's choice to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Capitales found momentum in the seventh, taking the lead as they brought two runs across. Emiles Boies drove in a run with a single, and Boucher walked with the bases loaded to take a 3-2 lead. They kept the ball rolling in the eighth when Joshwan Wright hit an RBI single, and Boies lifted a sacrifice fly to score two runs to extend their lead to 5-2.

The Bird Dawgs scored a run in the eighth when DiTomaso crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly hit by Tapia to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Quebec added an insurance run in the ninth as Kyle Crowl drove in a run to make it 6-3.

The Bird Dawgs rallied in the ninth when DiTomaso stepped into the box as the game-tying run and came up empty on a game-ending double play as Quebec took a 6-3 win.

Gilberto Chu (1-0) earned the win for Quebec in relief of Capitales starter Ty Buckner, who pitched five innings, giving up two runs on two hits. Harold Cortijo secured his league-leading eighth save of the season, allowing two hits and striking out one in the ninth.

Nate Lamb (1-2) delivered a quality start for the Bird Dawgs, going 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out five.

The Bird Dawgs have now lost seven straight and fall to 8-16, while Quebec has won 13 in a row and will go for a six-game series sweep in Sunday's 1:30 p.m. finale on June 8.

