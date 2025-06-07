Mud Monsters Sweep Doubleheader, Claim Series vs. Y'alls as Thompson Wins 4th

June 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters made it a Saturday to remember at Trustmark Park, sweeping a doubleheader from the Florence Y'alls by scores of 7-4 and 8-4 to clinch the five-game series and improve to 12-13 on the season.

Right-hander Tyree Thompson, who earned the first win in franchise history and was the first Mud Monsters pitcher to reach two and three wins, added another milestone by becoming the first Mississippi pitcher to four victories. He struck out five over five innings in the nightcap.

In the opener, Josh Paulina earned his second win of the season, backed by a resilient bullpen. With closer Sergio Sanchez having pitched the sudden death frame the night before, the Mud Monsters turned to Chris Barraza and Gage Bihm, who each filled in as closer with dominant outings to finish off both wins. Bihm struck out five of the six batters he faced to earn his first save.

On offense, Travis Holt powered the club with five total hits and four RBI, including the go-ahead two-run home run in Game 2. Ti'Quan Forbes added a towering three-run blast to right-center in the opener. Brayland Skinner reached base five times, stole three bags, and scored four runs on the day, while Victor Diaz went 3-for-3 in the opener with a double.

Skinners 3 steals give him 21 for the season, leading the Frontier League.

The Mud Monsters racked up 24 hits over the two games. Roberto Gonzalez, Karell Paz, Kasten Furr, Samil De La Rosa, and Nick Hassan also delivered key contributions as the team surged to its third straight win.

Mississippi will look to complete the five-game sweep on Sunday and push back over .500 for the first time since mid-May.

Family Feature Sunday wraps up the homestand with a noon doubleheader at Trustmark Park, making up for the postponed May 10 game. Gates open at 11:30 a.m., with Game 2 beginning approximately 30 minutes after the first. It's a full day of family fun, including BadgePass Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day, Family Feature Sunday, and Kids Run the Bases presented by the Mississippi Children's Museum. Fans holding tickets from the originally scheduled May 10 game can exchange them at the Trustmark Park box office for admission to Sunday's doubleheader or any remaining 2025 Mud Monsters home game.







Frontier League Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.