'Cats Utilize Six-Run Seventh to Earn Third Straight Win

June 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

AVON, OH - The Tri-City ValleyCats (16-7) defeated the Lake Erie Crushers(12-12) 9-2 on Saturday at Crushers Stadium.

Tri-City got on the board in the first. Javeyan Williams tripled off Jack Eisenbarger. Oscar Campos then lifted a sac fly. Afterward, David Glancy and Jake Reinisch ripped back-to-back doubles to provide the ValleyCats with a 2-0 advantage.

Lake Erie responded in the fifth. Sam Franco doubled off Connor Wilford. Jarrod Watkins knocked in a run with a single to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Crushers tied the game in the sixth. Burle Dixon singled and went to third on a base hit from Alfredo Gonzalez. Scout Knotts delivered an RBI fielder's choice to make it a 2-2 contest.

Eisenbarger received a no-decision. He lasted 5.2 innings, giving up two runs on six hits, and walked four.

Tri-City opened the floodgates with a six-run seventh. Campos doubled in a pair, Josh Leslie drove in two with a single, and Josue Urdaneta capped the frame with a two-run single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 8-2.

Tri-City added in the eighth. Dylan Broderick and Williams greeted Enrique Saldana with a couple of singles. Campos collected his fourth RBI of the night with a single to make it a 9-2 contest.

Wilford (3-1) earned the victory. He turned in his third quality start, going six frames, yielding two runs on six hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Leonardo Rodriguez (1-2) was handed the loss. He went 0.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, and walked one.

Duke Brotherton notched his first professional save. He fired three scoreless, hitless innings, walking three, and striking out two.

The ValleyCats look to sweep the Crushers, tomorrow, Sunday, June 8 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 2:05 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 9 | LAKE ERIE 2

W: Connor Wilford (3-1)

L: Leonardo Rodriguez (1-2)

S: Duke Brotherton (1)

Time of Game: 2:58

Attendance: 3,721

