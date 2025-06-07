Seventh Inning Sinks Lake Erie in Loss

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (12-12) dropped the middle game of the series with the Tri-City ValleyCats (16-7) on Saturday night in a 9-2 final.

Two batters in, CF Javeyan Williams lined a ball towards the line that LF Lamar Briggs nearly made a highlight-reel catch on. The ball glanced off of his glove and into the corner allowing Williams to motor around for a triple. Briggs remained on the ground until the play concluded, and after rising to his feet, he was removed from the game as a precaution. The ValleyCats took advantage of the triple with a sacrifice fly moments later by C Oscar Campos.

LF David Glancy added on with an RBI double moments later, giving Tri-City an early 2-0 lead. LHP Jack Eisenbarger did a nice job settling in after the opening frame, keeping the score where it was as the Crushers tried to figure things out at the plate.

2B Jarrod Watkins, in his second game back off the injured list, got Lake Erie on the board with an RBI single in the 5th. He cut the ValleyCats lead in half, 2-1.

RHP Leonardo Rodriguez relieved Eisenbarger with two outs in the 6th with runners on the corners. Leo stranded the runners and kept things a one-run game. It closed the line on Eisenbarger, who went 5 2/3 IP, giving up two runs on six hits.

The Crushers tied the game on an RBI fielder's choice by DH Scout Knotts after the clutch pitching in the 6th.

Behind the dish for Lake Erie, C Alfredo Gonzalez was catching base stealers red-handed. He nabbed two on the evening, his most in a game this season.

In the 7th, the ValleyCats reclaimed the lead on a 2-RBI double by Oscar Campos. SS Josh Leslie and 2B Josue Urdaneta added on 2-RBI singles of their own, completing the six-spot for the ValleyCats in the inning and giving them an 8-2 lead.

The ValleyCats added another run in the 8th, making the score 9-2, which would hold as a final.

Tri-City starter RHP Connor Wilford (3-1) got the win in a quality start, and Lake Erie's Leonardo Rodriguez (2-2) was tagged with the loss.

The Crushers and ValleyCats will square off one final time on Sunday at 1:05pm ET in the series finale. It's another Sunday Fun Day at Crushers Stadium - kids ages 12 and under eat free, run the bases, and get autographs from all their favorite Crushers players after the game. Get your tickets at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets !

