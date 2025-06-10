Offense Explodes for Series Opening Win
June 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, demolished the Windy City ThunderBolts 21-4 in the series opener on Tuesday night. 21 runs is the most Florence has totaled in a single game this season.
The offense exploded for a barrage of runs in the early going, tallying six runs in the first inning and chasing Windy City's starter after just a third of an inning. Florence sent 12 batters to the plate in the inning with RBIs from Tyler Shaneyfelt, Armani Smith, TJ Reeves, Hank Zeisler, and Brendan Bobo.
With a flurry of runs behind him, LHP Eli Majick didn't have to stress much all night and enjoyed an easy second win of the season. Even in a night where Majick didn't have everything working, he tossed five complete allowing eight hits for four runs and five punchouts. Zane Robbins and Jett Lodes followed out of the pen for shutout innings the rest of the way.
Pick your choice for the player of the game, as Florence had many notable performances from their offense. Hector Nieves led the way with eight RBIs, highlighted by a grand slam in the third and a three-run shot in the fifth. Zade Richardson tallied three RBIs including a two-run blast in the seventh inning to put the Y'alls over the 20-run mark. Reeves and Zeisler both scored four times, while Armani Smith scored three times. Zeisler went 3-for-4 with two walks and an RBI, Reeves finished 2-for-4 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch, and Smith added a 2-for-4 line with an RBI and two walks. Last but certainly not least, Brendan Bobo added a four-RBI night and Craig Massey went 0-1 but had four walks and a hit-by pitch.
Florence returns against Windy City on Wednesday night for another Wrestlin' Wednesday at Thomas More Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM but fans can enter at 5:30 to catch the NWF Wrestling matches before the game begins!
