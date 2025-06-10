Boulders Hang on for Sixth Straight Win

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Québec -The New York Boulders are over .500 for the first time this season after holding off les Aigles de Trois-Rivières, 7-5, for their season-high sixth win in a row Friday night in the series opener at Stade Quillorama.

The Boulders (12-11) jumped out to a lead they would not relinquish in the top of the f irst inning, when 1B Christian Ficca connected for an RBI double off losing pitcher Brayan Villar (0-3) to score SS Austin Dennis, who was celebrating his 28th birthday.

LF Isaac Bellony and C Jack Scanlon added run-scoring hits in the third to make it 3-0 New York, while the other birthday boy, RF Ryan McCoy - who turned 23 - homered for the third game in a row with two outs in the top of the fourth, putting the Boulders ahead 4-2 after les Aigles (9-16) scratched out a pair of runs against RHP Holden Phelps (ND / 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 K), who was making his professional debut following his signing and activation earlier in the day.

New York would eventually put things out of reach on back-to-back bases loaded walks in the sixth and capped their scoring on Dennis' RBI single in the top of the seventh.

Five Boulders relievers each pitched an inning, with RHP Tyler Vail working around a leadoff HBP to nail down his fourth save of the year, while RHP Joe Miceli (3-0) turned in a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth to get credit for the win.

The Boulders have won six straight for the first time since ending the 2022 regular season on a 12-game tear and have scored five runs or more in ten consecutive games.

The series continues tomorrow (Saturday) night, with RHP Garrett Cooper on the mound against Trois-Rivières RHP Jesen Therrien. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm EDT and will be broadcast on FrontierLeagueTV.com, powered by HomeTeam Network.







