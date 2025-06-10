Boulders Roll to Fifth Straight Win, First Series Sweep

June 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Paterson, NJ - The New York Boulders are at .500 for the first time this season, thanks to their fifth straight win, second shutout of the year, and first series sweep, after blanking the New Jersey Jackals, 5-0, Thursday night in the split series finale at Hinchliffe Stadium.

The Boulders (11-11) gave LHP Ryan Sleeper (W). Agresti's hitting streak is now at 11 consecutive games (20-for-43).

New York extended the lead to 3-0 when RF Ryan McCoy led off the sixth with a home run, while Ficca capped the scoring with a two-run shot in the top of the eighth.

The Boulders bullpen saw RHPs Scott Harper and Nolan LaMere combine to shut down the Jackals for the final two-and-a-third innings, with Harper stranding the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.

New York continues its seven-game road trip with a visit to Les Aigles de Trois-Rivières starting tomorrow (Friday) night, with RHP Garrett Cooper on the mound for the scheduled 7:05pm EDT start.







