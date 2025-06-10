Crushers Suffer Death by Doubles, Fall 7-2 to Otters

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (13-13) dropped the opener of the series with the Evansville Otters (12-14) on Tuesday night in a 7-2 final at Crushers Stadium.

The first spark of the game came defensively in the top of the 1st when Lake Erie CF Dario Gomez went 2012 Mike Trout Mode, ascending over the centerfield wall and robbing 3B Pavin Parks of a home run. If you don't see it on the Frontier League Top Plays of the Night, it's as legendary of a robbery as the catch was.

The Otters managed to find some runs in the 2nd, though. A seeing-eye 2-RBI single from SS Alain Camou put Evansville up 2-0.

In the 4th, an RBI two-bagger by LF Keenan Taylor extended the Evansville lead. Taylor scored on a balk by LHP Darrien Ragins. The third double of the inning came off the bat of CF Graham Brown, which brought home another run, giving Evansville a 5-0 lead.

Ragins' final line in his first start of 2025: 4 IP, 7 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 4 K.

DH Davie Morgan got the Crushers on the board with an RBI single in the 5th, extending his team lead in RBIs (15). SS Logan Thomason plated a run on a fielder's choice, and after five frames, Evansville led 5-2.

Unfortunately for Lake Erie, the doubles kept coming from Evansville. In the 7th, C Logan Brown laced his second deuce of the game to drive in a pair of runs, pushing their lead to 7-2, a score that would hold as final.

Landon Willeman (1-1) got his first win as an Otter, and Darrien Ragins (1-1) was pinned with the loss in his first start of the season.

The Crushers and Otters will face off once again on tomorrow, June 11th at 7:05pm ET. Get your tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets !

