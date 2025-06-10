Late Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener

June 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Schaumburg Boomers loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning but fell a run short of a comeback, dropping a 5-4 decision in Pennsylvania to the Washington Wild Things in the opener of a road series.

Washington took advantage of an error to score four times in the third, three of which came on a homer from Wagner Lagrange. The Boomers were able to pull within 4-3 in the fifth. Alec Craig and Anthony Calarco lifted sacrifice flies in the inning. The RBI for Calarco was his 40th of the season. Bren Spillane, activated from the injured list, added an RBI single. Washington grabbed an insurance run in the bottom of the inning with two outs. The bullpens for both teams were strong. Schaumburg loaded the bases in the ninth and scored a run when Andrew Sojka was hit by a pitch but the team could not push across the equalizer.

The Boomers owned the hit column, finishing with eight while limiting Washington to five. Spillane and Christian Fedko tallied two each. Eric Turner suffered the loss despite allowing just one earned run over five innings, striking out seven.

The Boomers (19-9) continue the series on Wednesday night at 5:05pm. RHP Quinlan Wiley (1-0, 0.00) is slated for his second start while Washington counters with LHP Kobe Foster. The team returns home for Father's Day weekend. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.