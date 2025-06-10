Mud Monsters Sign Shortstop Angus Stayte

June 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have signed shortstop Angus Stayte, originally selected 20th overall in the 2025 Frontier League Draft.

A native of Palo Alto, California, Stayte was a 2021 all-star in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, where he led the Ohio Marlins in nearly every major offensive category, batting .345 with 39 hits, seven doubles, and 24 RBIs. He played collegiately at Morehead State and most recently appeared in the Pecos League with the Dublin Leprechauns in 2024.

Stayte was previously released on May 4, 2025, and has now been added to the Mud Monsters' active roster.







Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.