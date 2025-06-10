Boulders Fall Short in Trois-Rivières

Trois-Rivières, CAN - The Boulders saw their seven-game winning streak end in Trois Rivières with a 5-3 loss in their series finale at Stade Quillorama.

New York (13-12) fell behind in the first inning as Aigles (10-17) 3B Omar Meregildo collected the first of his RBI doubles against Boulders LHP Garrett Coe (L / 5 IP, 5 R, 6 H, 3 BB, 6 K), who gave up three more runs in the third; 3B Walner Espinal cracked a leadoff home run before LF David Vinsky continued to haunt his former teammates, stroking a two-out, two-run single to make it 4-0 Aigles.

Meregildo's RBI double in the 5th extended Trois-Rivière's lead to 5-0 and was more than enough for RHP Mike Hansell (W / 7.2 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 3 BB, 8 K), who had a one-hit shutout into the sixth.

CF Ryan Vogel scored New York's first run after a leadoff double, moving to third on a flyout by SS Austin Dennis and coming home on RF Ryan McCoy's RBI groundout.

McCoy added an RBI single in the 8th to plate Vogel, who'd led off with a walk, and close the gap to 5-2, but the Boulders left the tying runs on base.

Then, in the ninth, LF Isaac Bellony led off with a double, moved up on a wild pitch, and scored on a sacrifice fly by 3B Braydon Dolbashian, who collected his first professional RBI.

After an off-day Monday, the Boulders continue their seven-game road trip with a visit to the East Division-leading Sussex County Miners. First pitch Tuesday night at Skylands Stadium is scheduled for 7:05pm EDT.

