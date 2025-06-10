Willeman Quality Start Leads Otters to Series Opening Win

Avon, OH. - The Evansville Otters (12-14) used great pitching to defeat the Lake Erie Crushers (13-13) Tuesday night, 7-2.

The Otters sent out Landon Willeman for his second start of the year against the Crushers. He started off hot, sending the first three batters he saw down in the bottom of the first.

In the top of the second, Evansville would open up the scoring. A leadoff walk followed by a JT Benson single set the Otters up perfectly. With the bases loaded and two outs, Alain Camou delivered with a chopper up the middle for a single that scored two.

Heading into the bottom of the third, the score was still 2-0 Evansville. Lake Erie started their frame with a double. This would be followed by a sharp line drive to left field. On the liner Keenan Taylor saw the ball pop out of his mit on a jump, but while falling down caught the ball. He popped up to his feet and threw a strike to JJ Cruz at second to cut down the baserunner trying to get back. It would go down as a 9-4 double play and saved Evansville a run.

The top of the fourth was a big one for Evansville. Logan Brown doubled to begin the inning and was driven in by Taylor the very next at bat. Ellis Schwartz reached via the walk and put runners on the corners. A balk from the Lake Erie pitcher scored a run, then Graham Brown hit an RBI double to make it 5-0.

Lake Erie would strike in the fifth but only got two. After the sixth, Willeman was pulled from the game after a quality start. He tossed six frames, working around six hits, only allowing two runs, and struck out one.

In the seventh, the Otters pounced again and scored two thanks to a two-RBI double from L. Brown. This made the score 7-2.

Those insurance runs were all the bullpen needed. Nick McAuliffe entered in the ninth and struck out three straight batters after giving up a leadoff single.

The Otters are back at it tomorrow at 6:05 PM CT in Avon, Ohio for the second game of this three-game set.

