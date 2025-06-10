New Crushers Summer Carnival Coming to Crushers Stadium
June 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Avon, OH - The Inaugural Crushers Summer Carnival is coming to Crushers Stadium from June 13th to June 22nd! The 10-day-long event will feature exciting rides, fresh-spun cotton candy, and loads of fun for the whole family to enjoy right here in Avon.
Parking is FREE for each day of the event, and the carnival will run on the Crushers Stadium paved parking lot adjacent to the front gate entrance.
The Opening Weekend Special features Buy One, Get One $30 tickets for purchase on the first Friday and Saturday of the event. Tickets include entry and all rides at the carnival. Then, Monday and Wednesday have another Buy One, Get One $30 ticket deal. On Tuesday and Thursday, June 17th and 19th, tickets run at a discounted $25.
This year's new and improved carnival will feature the largest mobile rollercoaster in Ohio, more rides, a beer garden, and the world's strongest man performing two shows daily.
General admission tickets can be purchased for just $5.
Visit www.lakeeriecrushers.com/crushers-summer-carnival to get tickets today.
