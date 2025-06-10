ValleyCats and Grizzlies Postponed; Doubleheader to be Played on Wednesday

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats and Gateway Grizzlies are postponed due to inclement weather on Tuesday and will play a doubleheader tomorrow.

It will be bonus baseball for Education Day #3 presented by Transfinder. Gates open at 9 AM, and the first pitch is at 10 AM.

Tickets dated for June 11th will provide fans with the opportunity to attend both games tomorrow.

Tickets for June 10th are now rain checks and may be redeemed for tickets to any 2025 ValleyCats home game (pending availability), including Wednesday's doubleheader. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the ValleyCats box office at 518-629-CATS (2287). Please note tickets do not have to be exchanged today, they may be exchanged at any time during box office hours throughout the 2025 season.

Peanut Free Night presented by Capital Bank and Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte, CPAs, P.C. will also be rescheduled, and the new date will be announced on social media and tcvalleycats.com.

