Calarco Earns Player of the Week

June 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Schaumburg infielder Anthony Calarco has been selected as the Frontier League Player of the Week for the week of June 2-8.

Over five games last week, which saw the Boomers finish 4-1, Calarco homered three times and drove home 11 runs while tallying three doubles. The left-handed hitter posted a slash line of .474/.600/1.105, finishing 9-19 at the plate. Calarco, who has played first and third in addition to serving as the designated hitter this season, also drew four walks and was hit by a pitch. The second-year member of the Boomers posted three multi-RBI games during the week including four as part of a 3-for-5 game on Wednesday against Lake Erie in an 11-3 victory.

Calarco has his name all over the Frontier League leaderboard. The Winnetka, Ill. native leads the league in RBIs with 39, nine more than the second-place individual. The RBI total is already more than his 43-game total from the 2024 season (35). Calarco also leads the league with 37 hits, 18 extra-base hits, 71 total bases and is tied for the top mark with eight homers. Additionally, Calarco sits fifth in average, second in doubles and second in slugging percentage.

The Boomers (19-8) lead the West Division by 2.5 games as the team continues a five-game roadtrip this week. Schaumburg visits Washington for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday night at 6:05pm Central before returning home on Friday for Father's Day weekend. RHP Eric Turner (3-0, 4.01) is slated to take the ball in the series opener in Pennsylvania.







