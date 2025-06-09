Jackals Claim Call and Response Contest over Brockton

June 9, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON N.J.- The New Jersey Jackals (9-17) defeated the Brockton Rox (10-15) 6-4.

The Jackals struck first in the opening frame when the leadoff man, Bryson Parks hit his second home run of 2025.

Trailing 1-0, The Rox responded in the second with a home run of their own from Derek Bender, making it 1-1. New Jersey answered in the bottom half when Luis Acevedo hit a single with the bases loaded, 2-1. Ryan Ford backed that up with a single of his own, driving in two runs, making it 4-1 in favor of the Jackals.

In the fourth, Brockton tacked on two runs on two bases loaded singles from Keagan Calero and Jack-Thomas Wold, making it 4-3. In the bottom half of the inning, New Jersey came right back when Bryson Parks scored on an Acevedo single, extending the lead to 5-3.

The Rox cut into the Jackals' lead in the sixth inning, when Austin White scored on a Derek Bender single, making it 5-4.

The Jackals added a critical insurance run in the eighth when Miguel Gomez scored on a wild pitch, 6-4.

Jackals' starter Joe-Joe Rodriguez (ND) lasted four innings, giving up three runs on ten hits, walking three, and striking out two. He was relieved in the fifth by Colt Webb (W 1-0), who worked out of an inherited jam, throwing one inning with a strikeout. Frankie Guliano came out of the bullpen next, tossing one inning, allowing one hit and two walks. Ryan Hynes was next, throwing one inning, walking one, and giving up one hit. Dusty Baird entered in the eighth, throwing one inning, striking out one, walking one, and giving up one hit. Anthony Leak (S, 1) came in in the ninth and struck out one.

For Brockton, Santiago Ramirez (L, 0-3) got the start. He threw four innings and gave up five runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out two. Chic DeGaetano was first out of the bullpen and threw one inning, striking out two and giving up one hit. Dylan Bedder was next, tossing one inning, striking out one, and giving up one hit. Matthew Maloney entered in the seventh and tossed two-thirds of an inning, striking out two and giving up one hit. Dillon Ryan threw one-third of an inning, striking out one. Trevor Anibal entered last, throwing one inning, giving up one run on two hits, while striking out one.

The Jackals are back in action Tuesday for Baseball in Education Day when they take on the Trois-Rivières Aigles. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 A.M. E.T.







