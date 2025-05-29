Jackals Complete First Three-Game Sweep of 2025, Take Down Titans 4-3

PATERSON N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals (7-10) took down the Ottawa Titans (7-10) 4-3 in the final game of the series.

The Titans got out to an early lead when the second batter of the game, AJ Wright, hit a solo home run, making it a 1-0 game. The Jackals responded in the bottom half of the frame with a Luis Acevedo single and a stolen base. Later in the frame, Miguel Gomez drove in Acevedo, tying the game at 1-1. Gomez found himself at third after an Arbert Cipion double, and Trevor Sheehan plated Gomez with an RBI groundout, making it a 2-1 Jackals lead.

The Jackals struck again in the bottom of the third. A Luis Acevedo hit by pitch and Ryan Ford walk set up a Miguel Gomez single, which brought in Acevedo, making it 3-1. Ryan Davis hit a ground ball to Ottawa's second baseman, who could not handle the ball, and Ford came in to score, giving the Jackals a 4-1 lead.

Ottawa cut into the deficit in the fourth with a two-run home run off the bat of Michael Fuhrman, bringing the score to 4-3.

The Titans had numerous opportunities to tie or take the lead including having the tying run on second base with one out in the ninth, but a line drive off the bat of Lamar Briggs found the glove of Joe Testa who then threw out A. Wright to end the game.

New Jersey starter Francis Ferguson (W, 1-0) made his Jackals debut, throwing five innings, giving up three runs on six hits, and striking out three. He was relieved by Jeff Heinrich, who threw one inning and gave up one hit. Will Lopez threw the seventh, striking out two and walking one. Anthony Leak was next out of the bullpen; he went two-thirds of an inning, striking out one. Joe Testa (S, 2) threw 1.1 innings, striking out one and giving up one hit.

For the Titans, Shane Telfer lasted four innings, surrendering four runs on six hits, while striking out five. Former Jackal Dazon Cole came in in relief in the fifth, throwing 1.1 innings. He gave up one hit and struck out one. Jake Dixon was next for Ottawa, who threw two-thirds of an inning and allowed one hit. Zach Cameron threw one inning, striking out all three of the batters he faced. Brett Garcia came in for the eighth, giving up one hit and striking out one.

The New Jersey Jackals are back in action tomorrow night when they take on the Capitales in Quebec. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







