Jackals Strike Early, Blank Titans in Middle-Bill for First Shutout of 2025

May 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals (6-10) defeated the Ottawa Titans (7-9) 1-0.

New Jersey got on the board in the bottom of the first inning when Luis Acevedo scored on a wild pitch to give the Jackals an early 1-0 lead.

Jackals starter Joe-Joe Rodriguez (W, 2-2) went six innings, giving up no runs on four hits, while striking out four. He was relieved by Colt Webb who lasted one-third of an inning, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out one. He was followed by Frankie Guliano, who entered with runners on second and third for Ottawa, and retired two consecutive hitters. In the eighth, Anthony Leak made his Jackals debut with a scoreless frame. Joe Testa (S, 1) earned his first save of the year when he retired the side in order in the ninth.

For the Titans, Alfredo Villa (L, 0-1) took the loss after tossing five innings, surrendering one run on one hit, and striking out eight. Erasmo Pinales followed up with one scoreless frame, striking out one. Billy Duby threw two innings, giving up one hit and striking out one.

The Jackals are back tomorrow night in the final game of the series with the Ottawa Titans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







