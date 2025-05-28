Big Eighth Inning Fells ThunderBolts in 6-2 Loss

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Sussex County Miners scored four runs in the eighth inning to break a tie and beat the ThunderBolts 6-2 at Ozinga Field Thursday afternoon.

The scoring started early for Sussex County (13-5) as Sean Roby Jr. hit a two-run homer in the top of the first inning. But after a shaky start, Bryce Hellgeth, making his first professional start for the ThunderBolts (3-15), settled in. Hellgeth gave up three hits in the first and only one after as he pitched six innings.

The Windy City offense backed him up with a run in the second. Dakota Kotowski walked then stole second and third. On the latter steal, the throw went into left field to bring Kotowski home.

The following frame, Michael Sandle singled and came home when Winder Diaz reached on an error, tying the game at two.

Pitching took over after that. Hellgeth struck out five, didn't walk anyone and retired the last ten batters he faced. His counterpart, Jackson Balzan, walked three batters in the first three innings but none after and allowed only three hits over seven innings.

In the eighth, the Bolts' bullpen struggled to find the strike zone. Noah Stants and Daniel Brown combined to walk five hitters. The Miners got a pair of sacrifice flies and an Alec Sayre infield single brought in another run, making it 6-2.

Balzan (1-1) earned his first professional win, not allowing an earned run. Stants (0-1) took the loss.

The ThunderBolts look to avoid the sweep on Thursday night, sending Buddie Pindel (1-1, 2.65) to the mound against former ThunderBolt Tyler Thornton (1-2, 2.40), who starts for the Miners. It's the first White Castle Wrestling Thursday night of 2025 and the first 500 adults in the ballpark will receive a pint glass courtesy of Lakeshore Beverage. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







