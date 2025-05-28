Some Roller Coasters Aren't Much Fun

Pomona, NY - The Boulders (6-9) rallied from a couple of deficits for the second time in less than 24 hours but ultimately came up short in the middle of their three-game series with Trois-Rivières, 12-7, on the first School Day of the season at Clover Stadium.

First baseman Christian Ficca's RBI single in the bottom of the first inning plated DH Jason Agresti to tie the score at 1-1 before Agresti delivered a go-ahead RBI single of his own in the bottom of the third, then came home two batters later on Ficca's RBI double.

Les Aigles (7-11) went back on top, 4-3, thanks to a three-run fourth against starting pitcher Erik Stock (ND / 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP), only to see New York regain the lead with three runs in the fifth, highlighted by an Agresti RBI single and LF Zane Zurbrugg's two-run knock in his first game off the injured list.

Trois-Rivières would go ahead for good, 9-6, with a five-spot in the top of the sixth against RHPs Michael Limoncelli (ND) and Scott Harper (L, 0-2) that saw LF Juan Carlos Negret and 3B Omar Meregildo both connect for two-run doubles.

Negret greeted RHP Mike DeSanti with his Frontier League-leading eighth HR of the year to start the top of the eighth, and Aigles C Joshua Lopez capped the scoring in the ninth with a two-run laser beam off RHP Nolan LaMere.

On an otherwise gloomy afternoon under gray skies, Agresti remained red hot at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three singles, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored.

The rubber match of the series is scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) night, with first pitch at 7:00pm EDT when Emmett Bice takes the mound for the Boulders opposite fellow RHP Jose Ramirez.







