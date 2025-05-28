Brockton Rox Announce a Trio of New Staff Members to Front Office Team

May 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Brockton Rox News Release







Brockton, MA -The Brockton Rox and Team President Shawn Reilly are proud to announce a trio of new staff members to their front office team. The group, headlined by professional baseball veterans Alex Tainsh and Reed Keller, adds over two decades of baseball experience to the Rox Front Office Team. Alex Tainsh has been named General Manager, Reed Keller has been named head of Business Affairs for the team, and Aiden Kielty has joined the Rox as Stadium Operations Coordinator.

"The opportunity to add two people as experienced as Alex and Reed doesn't come along every day," said Rox President Shawn Reilly. "I'm excited to work with our phenomenal staff to make this season of Rox baseball the best yet."

Alex Tainsh comes to the Rox with over 15 years of professional sports and baseball experience and will lead the day-to-day operations of the club as General Manager. Alex joins the Rox Front Office from the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Double-A affiliate of the MLB's Cincinnati Reds, where he spent eleven years leading the team's Marketing and Entertainment department and serving as part of the organization's senior leadership group. During his time with the Lookouts, the team set attendance and revenue records and set the standard for fan experience in the Southern League. In addition to leading the Rox Front Office, Alex will serve as the On-Field Master of Ceremonies for the great in-game promotions the team has planned.

"It is an incredible opportunity to join the Rox fantastic team," said Rox General Manager Alex Tainsh. "After 11 years in Tennessee with the Lookouts, I'm so excited to be back home in New England leading the World Famous Brockton Rox. The enthusiasm for this team from our community for our Revival Season has been amazing, and I can't wait to have fun with everybody at Campanelli Stadium all season long."

Reed Keller has been hired to lead Business Affairs. He joins after serving in a variety of roles for the New Jersey Jackals, another Frontier League team, including as General Manager during the team's first season at Hinchliffe Stadium. Touching on all elements of the team's day-to-day operations, Reed will help secure sponsorships from area businesses, serve as the main point of contact for existing partners, assist with team travel and stadium logistics, and support the Front Office team as needed on game days at Campanelli Stadium.

"I'm truly honored to be a part of such a special season on the South Shore." Keller said. "The staff is dedicated and really cares about making every night at this gem of a ballpark special for the fans. We are looking forward to a great Revival Season."

The team has also added Stadium Operations Coordinator Aiden Kielty. Aiden comes to the Rox as a recent graduate of Xavier University. During his time at Xavier, Aiden studied sports management and assisted in the school's athletic department. Last summer, Aiden interned with the Cincinnati Reds, focusing on stadium operations.

The Rox Revival Season continues all summer long with fireworks after every Saturday home game, and kids run the bases after every game. VIP Meet & Greet tickets for the team's Sopranos Night on Saturday, June 21st, are on sale now and are available HERE. V.I.P. Meet & Greet tickets are limited and are on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on the Brockton Rox revival, ticket packages, and sponsorship opportunities, visit BrocktonRox.com or follow the team on social media @BrocktonRox.







Frontier League Stories from May 28, 2025

Brockton Rox Announce a Trio of New Staff Members to Front Office Team - Brockton Rox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.