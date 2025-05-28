Boomers Sweep Evansville

May 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers blasted three homers to bolster their league high total and win a fifth consecutive game by notching an 8-3 victory to sweep the Evansville Otters and finish a 5-1 homestand at Wintrust Field.

Evansville opened the scoring in the top of the first, plating a pair of runs with two away. The lead was short lived as Anthony Calarco blistered a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, his fifth of the year. Calarco owns 28 RBIs in 19 games to lead the league. Kyle Fitzgerald homered to straight away center in the fourth, a two-run shot to hand the Boomers a 4-2 lead. Banks Tolley added to the advantage with a solo homer in the fifth. The lead reached 7-2 behind two runs in the sixth and both teams scored in the seventh to account for the final.

Dylan Kirkeby fired five innings on the mound to earn his second win of the season. The Boomers banged out 10 hits as Fitzgerald, Will Prater and Bren Spillane all logged two apiece.

The Boomers (13-6) hit the road for the weekend with three games in Pennsylvania against the Washington Wild Things beginning Friday night. The team will return home on June 3. The 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







