Boulders Roll Late, Earn First Home Win of Season

May 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders (6-8) got their first home win of the season, rallying for a six-run bottom of the eighth inning to get by the Trois-Rivières Aigles, 8-4, in the series opener at Clover Stadium.

RHP Mason Olson (ND, 6 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 4 K) had a solid outing for the Boulders, allowing just one run on an RBI double by SS Omar Meregildo that gave the Aigles (6-11) a 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

The Boulders were held in check until the bottom of the sixth, when C Jason Agresti belted a game-tying solo HR, his team-high third of the year.

New York would grab a short-lived lead on SS Austin Dennis' sacrifice fly in the seventh, before T-R went back in front, 4-2, on RF Juan Carlos Negret's three-run HR off RHP Joe Miceli (W, 2-0) in the top of the eighth.

The Boulders' uprising started with consecutive walks to LF Alfredo Marte, Agresti, and 1B Christian Ficca, with all three coming around to score.

2B Fritz Genther tied it at 4-4 with a two-run single before DH Jack Scanlon delivered a tie-breaking knock, and Dennis eventually put the cherry on top with a two-run double.

The three-game set continues bright and early Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 10:30am EDT.







