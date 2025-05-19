Reliever PJ Labriola's Contract Purchased by Boston Red Sox

May 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce that the Boston Red Sox have purchased the contract of left-handed pitcher PJ Labriola.

The 24-year-old reliever was only three games into his Frontier League and Boulders career, notching his first professional save in Saturday night's 10-7 win over the Brockton Rox.

He joined New York following a brief stint last summer in the Pioneer League, pitching six games for the Rocky Mountain Vibes after graduating from North Carolina State University.

Labriola went 4-0 over 22 appearances in his two seasons (2023 & 2024) with the Wolfpack, which came after spending 2020 through 2022 at Clemson University.

Boulders manager TJ Stanton said "As soon as we started to pursue PJ this winter, we knew that he was a special player, and we also knew that he was very much of the radar of a few different organizations, " adding "I could not be happier for PJ and absolutely love getting the opportunity to be a part of these great players' baseball journeys. Hopefully there will be many more to come!"

